Wet Wednesday

Rain is expected Wednesday as a low-pressure system slowly drifts through the region. Showers will be around much of the area by late in the morning, becoming likely in most areas by midday into the afternoon. The wettest part of the day looks to be midday into early this afternoon.

Rain will begin to move east of the Tri-Cities late in the afternoon with even some clearing this evening before sunset. Highs will be cooler in the low 60s Tri-Cities and 50s in the mountains.

Thursday

Drizzle and light showers will linger Thursday morning before conditions dry out and clear out Thursday afternoon along with milder mid to upper 60s.

Another rainmaker Friday

A cold front approaches the region Friday afternoon giving us scattered showers late in the day. Down sloping winds may limit the extent of the rain, but still expecting scattered showers around our area.

Weekend Outlook

Lingering showers will be possible Saturday morning followed by cooler, more seasonal temperatures with highs near 60 Saturday and low 60s Sunday.

