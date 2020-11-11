Storm Team 11: Wet weather through tonight, heavy rain at times

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Wednesday, November 11, 2020

There is a Flood Watch in effect for North Carolina up to Grayson County until Thursday evening. It’s there where we’re expecting 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, a few spots could get more than 5 inches. For the rest of us, an average of 1 to 2 inches of rain is anticipated through Thursday morning.

Mostly cloudy, warm and occasionally wet on this Veterans Day. It will be on the humid side as well. We will have off and on rain, heavy at times, at any time of the day. A few thunderstorms are possible. A high around 76 degrees. The record high for the day is 76 degrees set in 1945.

Cloudy skies tonight as showers continue. Rain should taper down in most spots toward sunrise. Temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees first thing Thursday morning.

Mostly cloudy Thursday with lingering showers in the morning. Showers will continue off and on in the mountains of far east Tennessee and North Carolina throughout the day. A high in the Tri-Cities of 67 degrees.

Clouds Friday will give way to more sun as we go throughout the day. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies. The high around 67 degrees.

Mainly dry this weekend, especially Saturday. However, we could have some showers late Sunday and Sunday night before much colder air arrives Monday and Tuesday.