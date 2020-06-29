Storm Team 11: Wet Weather Pattern Continues

STORM TEAM 11

Wet Weather Pattern

A scattered rain threat continues this morning as a line of showers and storms will drift near the Tri-Cities. Additional scattered showers and storms are expected to develop during the afternoon and evening with some pockets of heavy rain. Interactive radar is available here

High Rain Threat Continues

Additional showers and storms are expected Tuesday and Wednesday with the potential for heavy rain and strong storms.

Holiday Weekend Outlook

A shift in the weather pattern means we get to enjoy more sunshine by the end of the week and through the weekend. The heat will intensify, with temperatures nearing 90 over the holiday weekend.

