Storm Team 11: Wet Weather May Impact Your Travel

STORM TEAM 11
Tuesday
After a frosty start, get ready for another beautiful day with milder low 60’s in the Tri-Cities, 50’s in the higher elevations.
Travel Weather
Another rainmaker moves in Wednesday, with showers likely during the morning through midday. Rain will be region wide, so if your travels take you anywhere from the Ohio Valley to the Deep South, expect a rain threat tomorrow morning.
Holiday Weekend
Conditions settle down for Thanksgiving day with sunshine and seasonable cool conditions. Friday also looks quiet with seasonable conditions.
Another system will develop and move across the country during the second half of the weekend which will likely impact those traveling back into the area Sunday. Rain will be likely during the day Sunday. Looks like some winter weather will be around the following Monday.
WJHL Weather App
Apple Users: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/wjhl-weather-app/id383181663#?platform=iphone
Android Users: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wjhl.android.weather&hl=en_US
Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL