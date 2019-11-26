Storm Team 11: Wet Weather May Impact Your Travel

STORM TEAM 11

Tuesday

After a frosty start, get ready for another beautiful day with milder low 60’s in the Tri-Cities, 50’s in the higher elevations.

Travel Weather

Another rainmaker moves in Wednesday, with showers likely during the morning through midday. Rain will be region wide, so if your travels take you anywhere from the Ohio Valley to the Deep South, expect a rain threat tomorrow morning.

Holiday Weekend

Conditions settle down for Thanksgiving day with sunshine and seasonable cool conditions. Friday also looks quiet with seasonable conditions.

Another system will develop and move across the country during the second half of the weekend which will likely impact those traveling back into the area Sunday. Rain will be likely during the day Sunday. Looks like some winter weather will be around the following Monday.

WJHL Weather App

Apple Users: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/wjhl-weather-app/id383181663#?platform=iphone

Android Users: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wjhl.android.weather&hl=en_US

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf