Storm Team 11: Wet weather expected this afternoon

Wet Afternoon

Enjoy the morning sunshine because rain clouds are moving in this afternoon. Timewise, after lunch through mid-afternoon looks like the best time for rain. Showers will linger into the evening commute. Highs will come around midday with mid 60’s in the Tri-Cities, 50’s in the higher elevations.

November Chill Friday

Temperatures will be cold in the morning with upper 20’s to near 30. A sunny sky means a bright and beautiful end to the work week with highs near 50.

Nice Weekend Ahead

Saturday will remain perfect with sunshine and mid 50’s. Our next weather maker will bring in the chance for showers Sunday evening. Rain looks likely late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Winter Blast Next Week

Blustery and cold conditions are coming Monday with a quick drop in temperatures Monday morning. Rain will transition to snow in the mountains with the potential for some accumulations in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

A persistent upslope wind flow means snow showers will continue into Tuesday with some additional accumulation possible in the mountains. Otherwise, expect a blustery and cold Tuesday with flurries in the Tri-Cities and snow showers in the mountains.

