Storm Team 11: Wet, stormy afternoon and evening on tap

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, July 11, 2021



Summary

Rain and thunderstorms are forecast to develop this afternoon and evening. Expect brief periods of very heavy rain that may lead to localized flash flooding. A damaging wind gust or two also can’t be ruled out in the strongest thunderstorms. A moisture-laden airmass remains in place through Tuesday with scattered thunderstorms likely remaining in the forecast until then.



Sunday Soakers

A mix of sun and clouds on this Sunday. Get ready for rain! We are stuck between an upper level low across the nation’s midsection and the Bermuda High in the western Atlantic. These two features will pump in an abundance of moisture from the south and southwest. It will be turning wet and stormy for the afternoon and early evening with heavy rain and gusty winds in spots. There is a 70% chance of rain. If you encounter flooding, seek higher ground immediately and never drive across a flooded roadway! Highs in the upper 80s in the Tri-Cities with low to mid 80s in southwest Virginia and upper 70s and low 80s in the mountains.

Areas of rain and some thunderstorms continue until about 10 PM tonight. Partly cloudy and muggy otherwise with lows in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Elevated Rain Chances Through Tuesday

Partly sunny Monday. Still on the unsettled side with a 60% chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Once again locally heavy rain is in the forecast. Highs in the low to mid 80s in the mountains and in southwest Virginia with upper 80s in the Tri-Cities.

Tuesday should be our last day for a few days of a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. Timing again looks to be during the second half of the day. Highs in the mid 80s.

Drying Trend Mid-Week

Showers and thunderstorms will be fewer and farther between Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure builds westward closing off the moisture stream from the Gulf of Mexico. However, spotty thundershowers are still possible.

Late Week Outlook

Another surge of moisture is possible late in the week into next weekend allowing our rain chances to go up again. Stay tuned!