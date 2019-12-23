Storm Team 11: Wet Start Today

STORM TEAM 11
Monday
Rain lingers this morning from Tri-Cities on south, while conditions are drier north of the Tri-Cities. Conditions dry out this afternoon with even a little sunshine for the afternoon along with milder 50’s. Interactive radar is here
Christmas Eve
Sunshine is back in full force Tuesday with very mild low to mid 60’s.
Christmas Day
We will celebrate Christmas with sunshine and mid 60’s.
