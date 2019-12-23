Storm Team 11: Wet Start Today

STORM TEAM 11

Monday

Rain lingers this morning from Tri-Cities on south, while conditions are drier north of the Tri-Cities. Conditions dry out this afternoon with even a little sunshine for the afternoon along with milder 50’s. Interactive radar is here

Christmas Eve

Sunshine is back in full force Tuesday with very mild low to mid 60’s.

Christmas Day

We will celebrate Christmas with sunshine and mid 60’s.

