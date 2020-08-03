Storm Team 11: Wet start to the work week at times

Storm Team 11 Forecast:Sunday, August 2, 2020

Some widely scattered showers and storms through the evening mainly in the higher terrain of far east Tennessee and North Carolina. Skies become mostly cloudy area-wide with increasing rain opportunities overnight. The low at 67 degrees.

Limited sunshine Monday with waves of rain and storms expected at any time of the day. An isolated strong storm with high winds can't be ruled out. Locally heavy rain is more likely, especially the farther east you go. There is a Flood Watch in North Carolina up to Grayson County until Tuesday 2 to 4 inches of rain is possible thanks to a squeeze play of some moisture being pulled up around Isaias and a separate system working in from the northwest.. Direct impacts from Isaias will stay across the central and eastern Carolinas northward. The high at 83 degrees.

Keeping a 40% rain chance for Monday night. The low around 66 degrees.

Partly sunny Tuesday with some sporadic showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.

We'll see a pretty typical summertime pattern the rest of the week with occasional summertime thunderstorms popping up in spots.

Have a great week!