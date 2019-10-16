Storm Team 11: Wet Morning, Windy and Cooler This Afternoon

STORM TEAM 11

Wednesday

Welcoming the rain with open arms this morning, but be careful during your travels as the wet roads could be slick. Rain will continue through the morning keeping conditions wet in most areas. A cold front arrives around midday that will drive in plenty of cooler change. Expect gusty winds along with an extra cool chill in the air. Temperatures will be in the low 60’s early in the afternoon, but cooling into the 50’s during the evening. Higher elevations will be in the 50’s today, with 40’s this evening.

Weather Change This Week

Breezy and chilly will describe conditions this evening into tonight, while conditions will be blustery in the mountains as winds gust up to 30 to 40 mph. Temperatures will be near freezing tonight, while temperatures in the Tri-Cities are expected to be in the upper 30’s. Thursday will be the coolest day of the fall season with highs only in the 50’s.

Extended Outlook

Widespread frost is possible Friday morning as temperatures dip into the mid 30’s. A sunny and milder set-up returns this weekend with warmer low 70’s Saturday, mid 70’s Sunday along with a few passing showers.

WJHL Weather App

Apple Users: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/wjhl-weather-app/id383181663#?platform=iphone

Android Users: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wjhl.android.weather&hl=en_US

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf