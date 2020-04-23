Storm Team 11: Wet Morning, Windy Afternoon

STORM TEAM 11

Wet and Windy Day

Rain is back this morning, with widespread rain likely through the morning into midday. A break from the wet weather is expected during the afternoon, with strong downsloping winds. A high wind warning is in effect for the East TN Blue Ridge Mountains through the afternoon, with gusts over 60 mph.

A rain threat returns this evening, with a few storms possible. Overall, the storm threat is low for our area.

Changes Ahead

Showers linger into Friday morning, drying out Friday afternoon. The dry weather will be brief, with yet another low pressure system moving through the region Saturday into Sunday.

Weekend Outlook

Scattered showers will be around Saturday with temperatures near 70. Additional showers possible Sunday along with cooler highs near 60.

