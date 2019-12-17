Storm Team 11: Wet Morning, Temperatures Tumble This Afternoon

STORM TEAM 11

Tuesday

Staying wet this morning as another round of rain moves through. Conditions stay wet through midday, drying out this afternoon, while colder air follows with temperatures taking a tumble into the upper 30’s to low 40’s by the end of the afternoon. Interactive radar is here

Winter Cold Returns

A fresh dose of winter cold arrives this afternoon, with plenty of cold conditions ahead. Sunny and cold days are ahead with a relatively tranquil weather pattern the rest of the week and into the weekend.



