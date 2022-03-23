Wet and Windy, Few P.M. Storms

Rain continues to spread through the region this morning with rain likely through mid-morning on Wednesday. Steady rain tapers off before midday, with even some sunshine this afternoon.

The atmosphere will become more unstable with the afternoon sunshine, and with a cold front approaching the area, a few strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon.

Cooler Thursday

Conditions clear out and cool down Thursday with afternoon sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid 60s in the Tri-Cities, 50s in the mountains.

Chilly and Wet Friday

Even cooler conditions return Friday with a cloudy, chilly and occasionally wet Friday. Temperatures will be chilly with highs in the low 50s, 40s in the mountains.

Chilly Weekend

Saturday will continue to be cloudy and chilly with some light showers mixed with light snow in the mountains. Highs will range from the upper 40s to near 50 in the Tri-Cities, to the mid 30s to low 40s in the mountains.

