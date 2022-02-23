Soggy start, dry afternoon

Steady rain has ended with some lingering scattered showers the rest of this morning. Highs will range from the mid 50s in Southwest Virginia to the low 60s in the Tri-Cities.

Staying Wet Thursday

Rain spreads back into our region Thursday morning with another soggy day. Rain will likely be from the morning through midday, drying out during the afternoon.

Wet and Cooler Friday

A cold front arrives on Friday with more rain likely during the morning. Conditions dry out and cool down Friday afternoon setting us up for a cooler weekend ahead.

Weekend Outlook

A winter chill is back this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 40s Saturday and Sunday along with some rain and snow showers possible Sunday.

