Wet Day

Scattered showers continue this morning, followed by some brief dry time with warm afternoon temperatures. Highs will range from the upper 50’s in the mountains to near 70 in the Tri-Cities.

A weakening squall line will increase our chance for rain sooner than later, with rain becoming likely again this evening, with rain continuing overnight.

Heavy Rain Wednesday

Rain continues overnight and into Wednesday morning. Rain will be heavy at times tonight into tomorrow. A Flood Watch has been expanded through Kentucky, West Virginia, and parts of East Tennessee through Knoxville but does not currently include the Tri-Cities. Our flood threat is lower compared to areas west of us due to the higher rainfall potential the next few days.

Staying Wet Thursday

Rain spreads back into our region Thursday with widespread rain likely especially Thursday morning. Temperatures remain mild in the 60s.

Wet and Cooler Friday

A cold front is expected to arrive Friday morning giving us another round of rain followed by cooler conditions Friday afternoon and evening.

Weekend Outlook

With cooler conditions in place, expect a winter chill to return along with some moisture leading to a slight chance for a few rain and snow showers Saturday, more widespread rain and snow possible Sunday.

