Storm Team 11: Wet first half of the day, drying out later

Storm Team 11

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Good morning!

Rain is in the forecast today, mainly for the first half of the day. We look to dry out this afternoon into the evening. We will remain on the mostly cloudy side with a high near 60 degrees.

Tonight, we turn partly cloudy with a low near 45 degrees.

A very mild day is in the forecast Wednesday. Highs will be near 70 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in store with a 20% chance of rain.

We continue to warm into the mid to upper 70s by the first day of spring on Thursday. Rain chances continue everyday. There is a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday. As a cold front moves through Friday, we cool down for the weekend.