Storm Team 11: Wet, Breezy and Cool

Cool and Wet
Upper-level low will keep the rain around today, with bands of rain likely around the region much of the day. The best time for rain in the Tri-Cities appears to be from mid-morning through the afternoon. Latest radar is here
Temperatures will be cool, with upper 50’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 40’s in the mountains.
Staying Wet
A scattered rain threat continues Thursday, with rain becoming likely Friday.
Warm Weekend
High pressure moves in just in time for the weekend, with summer-like heat back as temperatures will be in the low to mid 80’s along with a few late day storms.
