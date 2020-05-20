Storm Team 11: Wet, Breezy and Cool

STORM TEAM 11

Cool and Wet

Upper-level low will keep the rain around today, with bands of rain likely around the region much of the day. The best time for rain in the Tri-Cities appears to be from mid-morning through the afternoon. Latest radar is here

Temperatures will be cool, with upper 50’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 40’s in the mountains.

Staying Wet

A scattered rain threat continues Thursday, with rain becoming likely Friday.

Warm Weekend

High pressure moves in just in time for the weekend, with summer-like heat back as temperatures will be in the low to mid 80’s along with a few late day storms.

Download WJHL Weather App

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf