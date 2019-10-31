Storm Team 11: Wet and Windy, Watching Storm Threat Today

STORM TEAM 11

Thursday

Get ready for big weather changes today, with scattered showers moving through the region this morning, followed by a storm threat midday into mid afternoon. A squall line will develop and move through the region. Our severe threat will be dependent on this line of storms, with strong damaging winds the main threat. After mid-afternoon, storm threat diminishes, while a rain threat continues into this evening, followed by a big drop in temperatures. Highs today will be in the low 70’s early this afternoon, dropping into 60’s late this afternoon, with mid 50’s early this evening, 40’s later this evening along with gusty winds.

Trick-or-Treat Forecast

First Freeze of the Season

