Storm Team 11: Wet and windy start to 2021

Wet Start to 2021

Widespread rain will continue to overtake the region thanks to a low pressure system moving through. Showers will be around this morning, with additional showers expected into this afternoon. Check out the latest radar view here. Temperatures will be mild with upper 50’s in the Tri-Cities, 40’s in the mountains.

With strong winds moving through the mountains, a HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect today for the mountains and foot hill of east TN. Strong winds will be accelerating down the steep slopes of the mountains, potentially leading to some damage in the communities of near the mountains and foothills. Gusts over 60 mph to 70 mph will become more common throughout the day.

Weekend Change

Conditions dry out Saturday with some afternoon sunshine and highs near 60. Another system brings in scattered showers with a mountain mix Sunday along with cooler 40’s.