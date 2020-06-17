Storm Team 11: Wet and Cool Weather Continues

STORM TEAM 11

Wet and Cool Weather Pattern Continues

With a similar weather set-up, weather conditions will remain cloudy, cool and wet. Showers are moving in earlier today, with rain this morning, and additional scattered showers through the afternoon into the evening hours. Latest radar is available here

Storm Threat Returns Thursday

More sunshine and warmer conditions means a storm threat returns Thursday afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are expected during the afternoon and evening hours.

Weekend Outlook: Summer Solstice

Summer officially begins Saturday, with warmer weather just in time for the summer season.

