Storm Team 11: Wet and Cool Weather Continues

STORM TEAM 11
Wet and Cool Weather Pattern Continues
With a similar weather set-up, weather conditions will remain cloudy, cool and wet. Showers are moving in earlier today, with rain this morning, and additional scattered showers through the afternoon into the evening hours. Latest radar is available here
Storm Threat Returns Thursday
More sunshine and warmer conditions means a storm threat returns Thursday afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are expected during the afternoon and evening hours.
Weekend Outlook: Summer Solstice
Summer officially begins Saturday, with warmer weather just in time for the summer season.
Download WJHL Weather App
Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf