LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 This Morning

Storm Team 11: Wet and Cool Today

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STORM TEAM 11

Wet and Cool Today

With showers around this morning, and additional showers expected this afternoon, conditions will be occasionally wet, with cool low 60’s in the Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains. Latest interactive radar is here

Summer-Like Warmth

A nice warm-up begins Thursday, with an early taste of summer-like warmth. Highs will be approaching the low 80’s later this week. Rain threat looks minimal, with some isolated showers and storms.

Warm Weekend

We get to enjoy a nice warm weekend with highs approaching the low to mid 80’s. Given the summer-like pattern, isolated storms will be possible mainly in the mountains, while the rain threat increases Sunday afternoon with an approaching cold front.

Download WJHL Weather App

Download the WJHL App

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss