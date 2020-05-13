STORM TEAM 11

Wet and Cool Today

With showers around this morning, and additional showers expected this afternoon, conditions will be occasionally wet, with cool low 60’s in the Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains. Latest interactive radar is here

Summer-Like Warmth

A nice warm-up begins Thursday, with an early taste of summer-like warmth. Highs will be approaching the low 80’s later this week. Rain threat looks minimal, with some isolated showers and storms.

Warm Weekend

We get to enjoy a nice warm weekend with highs approaching the low to mid 80’s. Given the summer-like pattern, isolated storms will be possible mainly in the mountains, while the rain threat increases Sunday afternoon with an approaching cold front.

