Storm Team 11: Wet and cool in Tri-Cities with an icy threat north

Staying Wet in Tri-Cities, Icy Conditions North 

Moisture is already streaming into the region this morning with a cool rain in the Tri-Cities, while a shallow layer of near freezing temperatures will increase a freezing rain threat for Kentucky and northern areas of SW VA.   

Ice accumulations could range from .10” to .30” through the day. 

Conditions will be slow to dry out, with lingering light rain and drizzle tonight into early Friday.  

Cloudy and Cool 

We will likely end the work week with more clouds and even some morning drizzle.  Clouds will keep temperatures cool in the mid 40’s.  

Weekend Changes 

Rain will once again spread into the region Saturday with a wet and cool start to the weekend.  Although the rain ends Saturday night, clouds remain through Sunday on Valentine’s Day with cool low to mid 40’s.  

More Wet Weather Next Week 

An active weather pattern remains in place early next week, with additional rain likely Monday into Tuesday with the potential for a change to a wintry mix Tuesday morning.  

