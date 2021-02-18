Storm Team 11: Wet and cold this morning, still some slushy road conditions

Soggy Day Ahead

Take is slow on the roads this morning, with the combination of snow, sleet and rain leading to very slushy and slippery road conditions.

The transition to all rain continues this morning, with a continual flow of moisture giving us a very soggy day ahead. Temperatures will continue to warm out of the 30’s and into the low to mid 40’s for the afternoon.

Winter Cold Returns Friday

Cold air is back Friday with scattered snow showers and the potential for around an inch or two of new accumulation in the mountains. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30’s, 20’s in the mountains.

Weekend Outlook

Conditions quiet down with some weekend sunshine. Temperatures will be chilly Saturday with upper 30’s Saturday, near 50 by Sunday.