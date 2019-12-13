Storm Team 11: Wet and Cold Morning, Freezing Rain in the Mountains

STORM TEAM 11

Friday

A cold rain means a not so pleasant start this morning with scattered showers and temperatures in the 30’s. No ice threat in the Tri-Cities with ground temperatures above freezing. Low 30’s in the mountains does means a freezing rain threat the next couple of hours. If you travel takes you towards Boone, N.C., or north towards Roanoke, be extra careful.

Wet Start to Weekend

Scattered showers will stick around tonight and into Saturday with additional showers likely. Colder air moving in means a change to a mountain wintry mix with minor accumulation possible for elevations over 3500 ft.

Download WJHL Weather App

Follow the latest updates

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzop