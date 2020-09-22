Storm Team 11: First day of fall marked by mild, seasonal temperatures

Welcome to Fall

As a new season begins, weather conditions are perfect for this time of year. After a chilly start, temperatures will be mild with low to mid 70’s in the Tri-Cities, 60’s in the mountains.

Rain Threat Returns

Tropical moisture will begin drifting into the region Thursday, initially battling very dry air, so our rain threat will be minimal. By Friday, our rain threat increases, with a scattered rain threat during the day.

Weekend Outlook

Looking slightly warmer this weekend with upper 70’s to near 80, with a spotty rain threat Saturday, while scattered showers are back for Sunday.