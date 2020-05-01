Storm Team 11: Weekend Warm-Up after some gloomy conditions

STORM TEAM 11
Friday, May 1, 2020
Staying Cool
We stay cloudy and cool today with a few lingering showers mainly this morning. Temperatures will be near 60 in the Tri-Cities, while mountains will be cooler in the low 50’s.
Weekend Warm-Up
Weather is warming up this weekend, with sunshine and mid 70’s Saturday, near 80 Sunday with a small storm threat late in the day.
Scattered Storms Next Week
A series of systems means a chance for rain and storms Monday morning, followed by another chance for storms late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
