Storm Team 11: Wednesday Warm-Up

STORM TEAM 11

Today

It’s clear and extra outside this morning as temperatures remain steadily in the teens. After sunrise, temperatures warm-up quickly with upper 30’s to near 40 by midday, while most locations will be in the 40’s.

Soggy Set-Up

Get ready for a wet end to the work week as widespread rain moves in Friday Morning. Conditions will stay wet and cool through much of the day

Winter Weather This Weekend

Colder air settles in Saturday giving way to scattered snow showers during the day. There will be the potential for some minor accumulation in the Tri-Cities, although the best chance for accumulations will be in the mountains.

