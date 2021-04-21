Storm Team 11: Weather whiplash today with winter cold making a comeback

Winter Cold Arrives

Our weather pattern today will be a blast from the past as winter conditions arrive. Rain can be expected in the Tri-Cities, while the mountains will see a wintry mix of rain and snow this morning. Flurries will continue to linger mainly in the mountain this afternoon.

Temperatures will drop quickly as a cold front arrives this morning. Most of the day will be in the 40’s, with wind chill values in the 30’s. Higher elevations can expect temperatures in the 30’s with wind chill values in the 20’s.

Staying Cold Thursday

With near record lows Thursday morning in the upper 20’s, it will be tough to stay warm. Highs will only be in the low 50’s in the Tri-Cities, with 40’s in the higher elevations.

Wet Weekend

A rainmaker is coming Saturday with widespread rain likely during the day. Showers will linger Sunday morning. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the upper 60’s.

DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP

Google Play

Apple Store