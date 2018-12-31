Storm Team 11 Weather: Showers early on New Year’s Eve and again as we ring in new year

Tonight: Cloudy with showers pushing in late. Chance of rain: 50%. Low: 45

 

Monday (New Year’s Eve): Cloudy with showers most likely early in the day and then later on with a nice break midday. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 68

 

Monday night: Cloudy and mild, but it will be soggy for the New Year’s celebrations. Some of the rain could be heavy. Temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s around midnight. Low: 51

 

Tuesday (New Year’s Day): Rain early will lead to a drier day with partly to mostly cloudy skies. High: 57 

 

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. There’s a better chance of rain at night. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 47


For the rest of the week, lows will be in the 30s and highs will be in the 40s with occasional showers. We still have the potential for some rain/snow mix, especially in the higher terrain later Thursday. Snow showers possible Friday. As of now, next weekend looks sunny with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s. 

Take care and I hope you and your family have a very Happy New Year!

 

 

Tyler Allender
Meteorologist
News Channel 11-ABC Tri-Cities
338 E. Main Street
Johnson City, TN 37601
423-434-4540 Office

 

 

