Storm Team 11 Weather: Severe thunderstorms possible overnight and this weekend

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Stay weather aware through the weekend. Several rounds of thunderstorms are on the way.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight as a cluster of storms moves down from the northwest. Some of those could clip parts of our area between Midnight and 3 a.m. Damaging winds are the main potential threat. Chance of rain: 50%. Low: 63

Our next wave of storms could be more widespread as it moves through sometime between mid morning and early afternoon. Some locations could have damaging winds and large hail. An isolated tornado can’t even be ruled out. If the sun comes out we could have more storms later. Chance of rain: 70%. High: 83

We will keep the risk for some strong to severe thunderstorms into Sunday as well, but timing isn’t as clear. High: 84

There is a 50 percent chance of scattered storms on Monday, especially during the second half of the day.