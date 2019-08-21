Storm Team 11 Weather: Scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight into Wednesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be near 65 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to severe with the potential for damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall. The high will be near 89 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be near 67 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 82 degrees.

Have a great night!