Storm Team 11 Weather: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Thursday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for increasing cloudy skies overnight with a chance of rain by morning. The low will be near 58 with a 20% chance of rain.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 82.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 20% chance of rain. Low 60.

Friday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. High 86.

Have a great night!