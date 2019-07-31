Storm Team 11 Weather: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight and Thursday

Wednesday, July 31, 2019 –

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be near 65 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Thursday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 64 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 86 degrees.

Have a great night!