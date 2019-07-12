Storm Team 11 Weather: Partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms

Breaking News
Friday, July 12, 2019

The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies tonight with a chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be mild at 67 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be near 66 degrees.

Sunday will give way to variable cloudy skies with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

We continue to watch Barry as this storm could have an impact on our weather by the middle of next week.

