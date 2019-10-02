1  of  2
Storm Team 11 Weather: One more day of Record Heat Thursday – Cooler for the weekend!

The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for fair skies overnight with a low near 64 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and hot with a high near 92 degrees. The record high for Thursday is 88 degrees set in 2007.

Look for an increase in clouds Thursday night with a low near 63 degrees.

Friday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with an afternoon high near 78 to 80 degrees.

Cooler temperatures are on the way for the weekend with a better rain chance late Saturday into Monday. High temperatures will stay near 78 to 80 Saturday and Sunday with a high near 70 on Monday.

Have a great night!

