Storm Team 11 Weather: Hot and humid Wednesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms

Wednesday, July 9, 2019 –

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps partly cloudy skies overnight with a chance for a few showers and a stray thunderstorm. The low will be near 68 degrees with patchy fog.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 89 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be near 68 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms as a cold front moves into the area. Some storms could be strong to severe with the biggest threat being damaging winds and heavy rainfall. The high on Thursday will be 87 degrees.