Storm Team 11 Weather: Heavy downpours and a couple strong/severe storms possible tonight

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for southwest Virginia and eastern Kentucky until 4 a.m. Residents there have the best chance to see rain totals around 1 to 2 inches with some localized flooding. Elsewhere, we will see heavy downpours around with the possibility of a couple strong or severe storms mainly through the evening hours. There is an 80 percent chance of rain. Low: 59

We will have more clouds than sun Sunday with scattered showers possible for a good part of the day. Our rain chance is around 50 percent. High: 73

Passing clouds will still be around Sunday night, but it will be dry. Low: 51

Monday looks quite nice with partly cloudy skies. High: 78

We will warm up even more Tuesday with highs in the low 80s. It should be mainly dry. The pattern looks to be turning increasingly more unsettled as we go through the mid and especially latter part of next week with showers and thunderstorms around. 

