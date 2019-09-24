Storm Team 11 Weather: Fair and cool tonight with a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday afternoon

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies tonight with areas of patchy fog. It will be cool with an overnight low in the Tri-Cities near 52 degrees. Some of the higher elevations will have low temperatures in the mid to upper 40’s.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with a high near 84 degrees.

Clouds will increase across the area tomorrow night with a low near 58 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and even a thunderstorm. The high will be near 84 degrees.

Have a great night!