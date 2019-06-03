Storm Team 11 Weather: Crisp feel to the air Monday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:



Showers and storms will generally end overnight except for maybe a couple showers in the higher elevations through daybreak. You’ll notice cooler air moving in, too. Low: 56

For Monday, there could be some clouds in spots through mid-morning with a mostly sunny sky otherwise along with a nice crisp feel. Highs will be near 75 in the Tri-Cities with temperatures struggling to reach 70 in the mountains.

We will be quite cool Monday night with some high clouds possibly moving in late. Lows in the mid to upper 40s for many of us.

More clouds at times Tuesday, but it should be dry with warmer afternoon temperatures. Highs around 80.

It’s expected to turn more unsettled starting Wednesday with the chance of scattered storms. Rain chances are expected to go up toward late week as of now.



Take care,