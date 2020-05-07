Storm Team 11 Weather: Clear skies with frost possible tonight – Sunny and cool Thursday

The Storm 11 Forecast calls for clear skies overnight with patchy frost. A Frost Advisory is in effect. The low will be 35 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high near 64 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with scattered showers. The low ill be 43 degrees.

Friday will be cloudy and chilly with an 80% chance of showers. The high will be 58 degrees.

We could see some light snow in the higher elevations Friday night with showers in the Tri-Cities. The low will be 32 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and chilly with a high near 54 degrees.