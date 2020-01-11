Storm Team 11: Watching the line of strong to severe storms just to our west

Storm Team 11



Saturday, January 11, 2020



Good evening.



We are continuing to track a strong line of storms just to our west. There is a Tornado Watch in effect for portions of southeastern TN including Knoxville.



It is possible this watch could be extended into our region in the next few hours as a very brief tornado is possible in our region this evening, but the biggest threat is damaging winds. In the case winds exceed 58 mph within a storm, the National Weather Service will issue Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

A Wind Advisory is in place for everyone as winds outside of thunderstorms will be strong and can gust up to 50 mph. The east Tennessee mountains and neighboring foothills are under a High Wind Warning, as winds may exceed 80 mph.



Heavy rain is expected within this line, but it does move out fairly quickly. This will make for rainfall totals around a quarter of an inch to half of an inch for most. Western North Carolina will see up to 2-3 inches of rain, as up-sloping winds have allowed showers to develop throughout the day.



The line is set to move in around 5-7 p.m., move through the heart of the Tri-Cities around 6-9p.m., and into North Carolina near 8 p.m. This system will be completely out of the region by midnight.



Conditions will improve greatly on Sunday. Winds will calm with highs in the low 60s.

