Storm Team 11: Watching our next rainmaker set to arrive Friday

STORM TEAM 11

Thursday

Clear and colder this morning with a beautiful sunrise expected. A shift in wind direction along with sunshine will result in a milder afternoon with low 60’s.

Wet Changes Ahead

Our next rainmaker arrives Friday with widespread rain during the morning into midday. Another system sets up on Saturday, with a very soggy day. Colder and drier air moves in Sunday, giving us a chance to dry out.

Travel Weather

An early look at Thanksgiving travel shows some scattered showers Wednesday and Thursday for our region. While no winter weather is expected for our area, those expected to travel into the Midwest will have to contend with winter weather Tuesday and Wednesday, with another possible system into the weekend after Thanksgiving.

WJHL Weather App

Apple Users: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/wjhl-weather-app/id383181663#?platform=iphone

Android Users: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wjhl.android.weather&hl=en_US

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf