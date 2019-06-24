Storm Team 11: Watching Late Day Storm Threat

Good Afternoon! Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere WJHL here with an update on today’s severe weather potential! Ask your questions below!Posted by WJHL on Monday, June 24, 2019

Monday Forecast

​​​​​​ After abundant morning sunshine, the atmosphere will be primed and ready for any incoming active storms. The best time for storms will be from around 3pm to 8pm, with the initial risk beginning over the Cumberland Plateau, while the Blue Ridge Mountains will see the risk run later into the evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is likely across parts of Kentucky and SW VA later this afternoon, being the most favored area for a widespread storm threat. Strong, damaging winds will be the primary threat, along with heavy rain and possible hail. Stay weather aware today with a slight risk of severe storms.

Storm Risk

With a line of storms arriving around 3pm to 8pm, expect a chance for strong damaging winds, heavy rain and possible hail. Severe threat quickly diminishes this evening.

Weekday Outlook

A cold front arrives Tuesday ushering in less humid conditions along with seasonable temperatures. Plenty of sunshine is expected mid-week with seasonable mid 80’s and lows in the upper 50’s to low 60’s.

