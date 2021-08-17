Storm Team 11: Watching flood threat today with heavy rain likely

Flash Flood Threat Today

Showers and nearby this morning with rain expected to become widespread through the morning with pockets of heavy rain this afternoon. A flood threat will likely increase this evening as Tropical Storm Fred moves through our region.

Flooding rain will become more likely as the center circulation of Fred moves through this evening into tonight. Timing of the potential flooding appears to be from around 7pm through midnight. This is when we can expect the heaviest rainfall to occur and therefore the time during which flooding will be possible.

Rainfall amounts will vary, with generally 1 to 3 inches for the Tri-Cities, SW VA and into Kentucky. A much heavier swath of 3 to 6 inches is expected in western N.C. from Boone to Asheville. Be sure to stay weather aware through the day, especially this evening, as the biggest impacts are expected this evening into tonight.

Severe Weather Threat

With the center of Fred moving very close to our region, severe weather is possible anywhere south and east of the storm. This places the Tri-Cities within the risk for severe storms, including quick, spin-up tornadoes. The highest severe risk will be in N.C. this afternoon into tonight.

Back to Summer Weather

Rain ends early Wednesday morning, with a refreshing westerly breeze Wednesday afternoon. A scattered storm threat returns late Thursday with scattered showers and storms Thursday afternoon and evening.

