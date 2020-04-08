Storm Team 11: Watching a severe storm threat tonight

STORM TEAM 11

Scattered Storm Threat Today

A storm complex to our north will likely weaken some this morning while still moving southeast into Northern VA, so no immediate storm threat this morning.

This afternoon, there could be some scattered showers and storms as a result of the storm complex, but no severe storms are expected.

Storm Threat Increases Tonight

A stronger storm system is expected to impact us tonight. A squall line will likely evolve over the Ohio Valley, then quickly move into our region tonight, mainly from around midnight to 6 a.m. Thursday morning. Given the set-up, damaging winds will be the primary threat, although, there is a small chance for a bried tornado.

Cooler Change Ahead

A fresh dose of cool air is coming Thursday afternoon, with an extra chilly breeze Friday with highs only in the 50’s.

Easter Weekend

Saturday is looking good, although with lows in the low 30’s Saturday morning, a freeze will be possible. Afternoon sunshine will feel nice with low 60’s. A very soggy set-up is expected on Easter Sunday, with rain and storms likely.

