Storm Team 11: Watch for showers and thunderstorms Sunday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, July 11, 2020



Some rain possible late tonight to the northwest of the Tri-Cities. Otherwise, pleasant with a few clouds. The low near 63 degrees.

For Sunday, we’ll have times of sun and clouds. Rain could start in spots during the morning hours, especially near the Virginia/KY border. The high near 88 degrees. As we go later into the late afternoon and evening, expect a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. There is the possibility of a couple severe storms. Damaging winds, small hail and even an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out in the strongest storm.



Scattered storms continue Sunday night with a low of 65 degrees.

A few spotty showers and rumbles of thunder are possible Monday, but overall it starts getting drier. Highs in the mid 80s.



Hot and mainly dry Tuesday and Wednesday with highs back in the 90s!