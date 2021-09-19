Storm Team 11: Warmth slowly loosens its grip as rain chances go up toward midweek

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, September 19, 2021



Summary

The muggy factor remains on high for the first couple days of the workweek even though temperatures won’t be as hot. Occasional showers or a thunderstorm is possible Monday and especially Tuesday, but rain and some thunderstorms are likely Wednesday as our next weather maker swings through. After the rain, temperatures drop like a rock, which is right on cue since fall officially begins Wednesday at 3:21 PM!

Clouds Tonight

Mostly cloudy tonight. A couple showers or a storm is possible through early to mid evening but otherwise any rain ends. Warm and muggy for mid September. Lows mostly in the mid 60s, near 60 degrees in the mountains.

Peeks of Sun Monday, A Quick Shower or Storm Possible

More clouds than sun Monday. A bit breezy at times as a downsloping wind comes off the North Carolina mountains. This should keep the best chance of showers during the day away from the immediate Tri-Cities and it also means a bubble of warmth for east Tennessee with a high of 82 degrees. However, southwest Virginia communities will max out in the mid to upper 70s, upper 60s to near 70 degrees in the mountains. A few passing showers or a thunderstorm is possible during the day, mainly east and west of the Tri-Cities.



Cloudy with scattered showers around Monday night. A low between 62 and 65 degrees.



Showers Increase Tuesday

A mix of sun and clouds Tuesday as showers and a few thunderstorms dot the landscape at times. We have a 60% chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s in the mountains, low to mid 70s in southwest Virginia and around 78 to 80 degrees in the Tri-Cities.

Soaking Rain Likely Wednesday Thanks to Cold Front

As a cold front moves through Wednesday, it brings a very high likelihood of rain and perhaps some thunderstorms, heavy at times. This will be the day we see the most widespread rain. At least three-quarters of an inch to 1 inch of rain is expected with some spots getting closer to 2 inches when you add the rain up Tuesday into Wednesday. A high of 74 degrees in the Tri-Cities with 60s in most other spots.

Drying Out and Significantly Cooler Late Week

Rain ends by Wednesday night or early Thursday and temperatures dip into the upper 40s and lower 50s. The sky should gradually turn sunnier during the day after cloud cover, especially during the first half of the day. Our high will likely be in the upper 60s in the Tri-Cities with low to mid 60s in southwest Virginia giving us our first real taste of fall.

Our coolest morning will likely be Friday with everyone dipping into the 40s! A sunny and pleasant afternoon is in store with highs in the low 70s in the Tri-Cities.



Preview of Next Weekend

Temperatures may moderate a bit next weekend during the day into the mid to possibly upper 70s. It looks mostly dry as of now.



