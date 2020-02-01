Storm Team 11: Warming up with more sunshine the next couple days

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

February 1, 2020

Good evening!



We’ll finally dry out the next couple days. Staying cloudy tonight with breezy winds out of the west. Any showers or flurries come to an end by midnight. A low of 34 degrees.

Don’t be discouraged if you wake up to clouds Sunday morning. By late morning, most of us will be enjoying sunshine! It’ll be nice but breezy day. West winds between 10 and 20 mph with higher gusts from time to time. The high around 54 degrees.

Starry skies and chilly temperatures Sunday night with a low of 33 degrees.



Sunny Monday morning with increasing clouds throughout the day. More importantly, it’ll still be dry and getting warmer. We’re forecasting a high around 65 degrees!

Rain returns as early as late Monday night and is more likely starting Tuesday morning. We keep spring-like temperatures most of the work week but rain, heavy at times, will continue as well.