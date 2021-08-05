Storm Team 11: Warming up with just a slight chance of rain Friday, Better rain chance Saturday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:
Thursday, August 5, 2021

Partly cloudy and mild conditions tonight. A few showers are possible. A low temperatures near 60 degrees.

Not Many Storms Friday
A mix of sun and clouds with an increase in clouds during the afternoon. There could be a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. We have a 20% chance of rain. Highs in the mid 80s.

Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain Friday night. The low around 65 degrees.

Scattered Thunderstorms Return Saturday
Partly to mostly cloudy skies Saturday with a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms as we have a system moving right overhead.  

Heating Up
Drier and hotter Sunday with a couple mountains thunderstorms possible. A high near 90 degrees.

Rain Chances Go Up Next Week
Just a slight chance of storms Monday before rain chances go up starting Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to a more unsettled weather pattern.

