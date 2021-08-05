Storm Team 11: Warming up with just a slight chance of rain Friday, Better rain chance Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Yes, pregnant or postpartum and breastfeeding women can safely receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The emerging data and studies on the topic haven't been around long according to medical personnel and the University of Tennessee Medical Center OB/Gyn who hosted a virtual information session on the topic Thursday.

Dr. Kimberly Fortner, the vice chair of the UT OB/Gyn Department and vice president of Women and Infants Services, answered questions from mothers using sets of data and studies regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and women's health; specifically, women who are pregnant or recently had a baby, and the virus and vaccine's effects. The virtual information session was hosted by UT Medical Center on its Facebook page.