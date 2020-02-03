Storm Team 11: Warming up tomorrow before an unsettled pattern moves in

Storm Team 11

Sunday, February 2, 2020



Good evening!



Clear skies will continue this evening. Temperatures will dip near 34 degrees overnight.

Cloud cover returns by Monday afternoon for all. It will be a much warmer day with a high near 69 degrees. Low temperatures will be near 45 degrees.



Rain returns Tuesday morning and an unsettled pattern will continue through the rest of the week. There is a 70% of showers with highs near 61 degrees. Lows will be in the low 50s.



There is a 90% chance of rain on Wednesday. Heavy showers are possible at times along with a few storms. Highs will near 63 degrees and lows 52 degrees.



Yet another wet and mild day is in store for Thursday. There is a 70% chance of rain and highs near 62 degrees. Lows drop into the mid to upper 30s.



Colder air returns Friday. It will be a breezy day as temperatures drop throughout the day after topping out near 43 degrees early. There is a 60% chance of rain to snow. Lows will be in the upper 20s.



Saturday highs will be near average around 46 degrees. There is 40% chance of rain and snow showers. Lows will be near 30 degrees. We finally see some clearing next Sunday as highs near the mid 50s.



Have a great evening!