Storm Team 11: Warming Up Today, Storm Threat Tomorrow

STORM TEAM 11

Tuesday Forecast

Beautiful finish to the day with sunshine and near seasonable temperatures.

Weekday Outlook

A storm threat returns Wednesday with scattered showers and storms developing during the day, with additional showers and storms possible during the evening. There is a small possibility of seeing a few strong to severe storms, although the bigger threat looks to remain north of the Tri-Cities into the Ohio Valley.

Additional rain and storms will be scattered Thursday and Friday along with seasonable low 80’s. The rain threat will increase somewhat into the weekend and early next week with additional widespread rain and storms.

WJHL Weather App

Apple Users : https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/wjhl-weather-app/id383181663#?platform=iphone

Android Users : https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wjhl.android.weather&hl=en_US

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL